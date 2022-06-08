Meet a different kind of superhero.

On Wednesday, the first trailer dropped for “Black Adam”, starring Dwayne Johnson in the first movie about the classic DC superhero.

Photo: Warner Bros.

“Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world,” the official description reads.

Johnson’s voice is heard in the trailer: “I was a slave until I died. Then I was reborn a god. My son sacrificed his life to save me. Now, I kneel before no one.”

Photo: Warner Bros.

Along with showing off Johnson in Black Adam’s iconic black, lightning-bolt suit, the trailer also introduces the Justice Society of America, with Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Photo: Warner Bros.

The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also helmed Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise”, and stars Sarah Shahi as a resistance fighter from Black Adam’s home world of Kahndaq.

“Black Adam” opens in theatres Oct. 21.