Simu Liu’s book tour ended on a sour note in Philadelphia after the Canadian star got into an altercation with professional autograph seekers.

The Marvel-superhero actor posted a photo to Twitter detailing the encounter that left him “shook.” The star was promoting his memoir, We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story.

“If you come to my events and harass me or make me or my fans uncomfortable, there’s no chance in hell I’m going to sign for you. Don’t cross that line,” he writes in the tweet following a “not great altercation.”

Professional autograph seekers get celebrity autographs then turn around and sell them for a profit.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Says Full-Body Waxing For ‘Barbie’ Movie Was ‘One Of The Most Painful Experiences Of My Life’

Liu states that the collectors threw soda at his car and removed their licence plate to make identifying them with authorities difficult. However, Liu writes that venue staff were able to help with identification in order to file a police report.

Had a not great altercation at the end of my book event in Philly. Look, I'm trying to have a real moment with my audience. If you come to my events and harass me or make me or my fans uncomfortable, there's no chance in hell I'm going to sign for you. Don't cross that line. pic.twitter.com/6bUvpkc2se — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) June 8, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, Liu writes that it is part of the “toxic culture” of some autograph seekers who are “willing to cross personal boundaries” to make money. He adds he won’t be “rewarding that behaviour”.