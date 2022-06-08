The legal feud between Kylie Minogue and Kylie Jenner was nothing personal.

On Tuesday night, Minogue appeared on “Watch What Happens Live”, and host Andy Cohen asked about her dispute with the reality star over trademarking the name Kylie.

In 2014, Jenner filed a trademark application for the name, for use with her cosmetics line, but the motion was rejected after intervention by Minogue, who demonstrated she had been using the name as a brand for decades.

“It was just business, obviously,” Minogue explained. “When I was named Kylie, I think I had met one person older than me who was called Kylie, so [it was] kind of unusual. I’ve spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand, so it was just something that had to be done.”

She added, “But let me also say we came to an agreement.”

Cohen remarked, “Oh my God. Did you have to call Kris Jenner and be like, ‘Let me tell you something…’?”

Minogue told him, “No, but I’d love to meet them.”

