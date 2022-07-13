Rob Zombie has unveiled the full trailer for his new movie, “The Munsters”.

Though known for gory horror flicks like “House Of 1000 Corpses” and 2007’s “Halloween”, his “Munsters” movie will be family-friendly fare.

“Yeah, it’s 100 per cent in the spirit of the show,” Zombie says, confirming the nature of the movie to EW. “I didn’t want it to be different. I wanted to totally retain the vibe that it had in the ’60s.”

The film is based on the beloved sitcom about a family of monsters who move from Transylvania to an American suburb. However, unlike the original black-and-white TV series, Zombie’s feature film will be predominantly presented in colour.

Zombie says he went with a “hyper-real” colour scheme, noting that if he had demanded to stick to black and white, the movie likely would not have been able to get made.

“I noticed when the actors were in their makeup and they were just walking around, getting lunch or whatever, they looked like cartoon characters come to life,” he says. “They were just so insanely colourful. I was like, ‘I have to light the movie in the same fashion.’ It really seemed at all times like a live-action cartoon, which was really exciting.”

Zombie previously released a teaser for the movie in June.

Zombie fans will recognize faces from his previous films in the new movie, including his wife Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. The rest of the cast includes Jorge Garcia, Cassandra Peterson (a.k.a. Elvira), Catherine Schell, and Dee Wallace.

“I couldn’t risk getting on set in Budapest and going, ‘My leads aren’t getting along, they have no chemistry,'” he says. “So that’s why I chose the cast I chose. Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sheri Moon Zombie and Daniel Roebuck, they work together a lot and I knew they would just fall right into it.”

“The Munsters” will be released later this year.