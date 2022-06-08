Adam Sandler is sharing the funny story about how he was once recognized by Bruce Springsteen. Well, sort of.

The actor was on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and recalled how Springsteen ran into him at the gym.

“I love Bruce Springsteen,” Sandler begins his story, explaining how, back in his “SNL” days, he used to work out at a “crappy gym.”

“I keep seeing this guy. This guy looks like Bruce Springsteen, this can’t be Bruce Springsteen,” Sandler recalls. As he’s working out, Springsteen stops in front of him, recognizing the comedian.

“He goes, ‘Hey, I know you.’ And I go, ‘You do?’ and he goes, ‘You’re Alan Stanley’ and I go, ‘Yeah, yeah yeah.'”

Sandler then went back to the “SNL” studio and told a disbelieving Chris Farley about the encounter. Soon, Sandler says, everyone at “SNL” had heard his story but didn’t believe him.

“So, like, two years later, Springsteen is the musical guest on the show and he’s come by and is saying hi to everybody… and then he looks at me and he goes, ‘Hey, man,’ and everyone looks at me and he goes, ‘You still go to that gym?'”