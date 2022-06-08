Christina Aguilera is paying tribute to her LGBTQ fans.

The “Dirty’ singer looked back on the support she has received from the queer community throughout years in a letter posted by People.

“We’ve all come from struggle; we’ve all had to fight to be heard,” she wrote.

Aguilera then reflected on her 2002 album Stripped, which has been one of her most raw records to date. “I did not want to be this safe, conventionally pretty, precious thing,” she remembered. “So, for my 2002 album Stripped, I decided, ‘I’m just going to be myself.’ It was the first album where I told stories that I really believed in.”

The video for Aguilera’s 2002 single “Beautiful” made headlines for featuring a gay couple and a trans woman. “It was somehow taboo at the time, but it represented something so true,” she continued. “I still hear stories about how that video has helped people, and it means everything to me.”

Aguilera also revealed that her LGBTQ fans have “allowed me the freedom to be myself and share my deepest, darkest secrets with them”

Encouraging people to attend her concert at L.A. Pride in the Park on June 11, she added, “I feel safe with them to express myself however I want, whether it be through a huge ballad or something super sensual because they appreciate it all. I get to be as colorful and loud as I want to be. They’re my people.”