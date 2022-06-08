Billie Eilish performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.

Billie Eilish gave fans at her Manchester show a special treat Tuesday. The 20-year-old singer debuted her new single, “TV,” which has yet to be released before the packed stadium of adoring fans at the AO Arena.

“We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018,” Eilish told the audience before sharing the track. “This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you.”

Eilish performed the melodic, slow-building track acoustically with her brother Finneas, singing, “What’s the point of anything / All of my friends are missing again / That’s what happens when you fall in love.”

At some points in the song, Finneas, who was slowly strumming guitar, joins in with his sister and sang the song in unison with the pop star.

The track not only referenced her recent breakup with Matthew Tyler Vorce, it also touched on current events, specifically the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial.

Eilish sang, “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial /While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

Eilish’s Manchester performance marked her first performance in England since her show in Reading in 2019, and she has plans to spend some more time there.

Last month, the singer-songwriter announced her climate-focused event, “Overheated”. The six-day event will take place on June 10-12, 16 and 25-26 at London’s O2 Arena, and will coincide with the UK and European leg of the singer’s Happier Than Ever world tour.

The tour has Eilish making stops London, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

