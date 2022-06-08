Kid Rock is no fan of Oprah Winfrey.

In a recent Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson, the musician addressed a 2019 rant onstage in Nashville in which he attacked the TV host, along with Joy Behar and others.

“A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts, I own what I said,” he said.

“I don’t apologize to anybody,” Rock continued. “I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and f**kin’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] f**k Oprah…”

While not actually apologizing, Rock did shared that he accidentally called out the wrong person at one point during the rant.

“I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head, but I’m so out of it I’m like ‘f**k Kathie Lee Gifford,'” he said.

During that rant in 2019, Rock said, “F**k Oprah Winfrey and f**k Kathie Lee Gifford,” adding, “I’m not a bad guy. I’m just an honest guy that says, ‘Hey, I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar. They can suck d**k sideways.'”

He also said at the time on Twitter, “My people tried to get me to do ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show … I said f**k that and her. End of story.”