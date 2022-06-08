It’s possible Johnny Depp may not pursue money awarded by Amber Heard trial verdict.

On Wednesday, the actor’s lawyers sat with with George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” to discuss the verdict in his defamation case against his ex-wife.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Don’t Believe Trial Verdict Will Impact #MeToo: ‘We Encourage All Victims To Come Forward’

“You all have said that the goal was not to impoverish Ms. Heard. Is it possible where we could see a settlement where she forgoes the appeal in return for Mr. Depp waiving any monetary damages?” Stephanopoulos asked at one point.

“We obviously can’t disclose attorney-client communications, but as Mr. Depp testified … this was never about money for Mr. Depp,” attorney Ben Chew replied. “This was about restoring his reputation — and he’s done that … that’s what it was about for him.”

Depp had originally sued Heard for $50 million in damages, alleging defamation when she published an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she said she was a victim of domestic violence.

With the verdict against Heard, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages, along with another $5 million in punitive damages, which were reduced to $350,000 due to Virginia state law.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Former Los Angeles Penthouse Up For Sale

Heard was also awarded $2 million in damages in her defamation countersuit.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Heard told ET Canada, “It is as unseemly as it is unprofessional that Johnny Depp’s legal team has chosen to do a victory lap for setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom. What’s next? A movie deal and merchandising?”