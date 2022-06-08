Click to share this via email

Apple TV+ is sharing the first look at Ray Liotta in the new true-crime thriller “Black Bird”.

In his final-ever TV role, the late actor stars as a police officer, whose imprisoned son is tasked with eliciting a confession from a suspected serial killer.

Taron Egerton stars as Liotta’s son Jimmy Keene in the limited series.

“I never wanted this for you,” says Liotta in the trailer. “I wanted a totally different life. A steady paycheque. Kids. A family.”

Liotta was filming “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic last month when he passed away in his sleep.

The “Goodfellas” star was 67 years old.