After the exciting festivities of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend, it’s time to revisit iconic music dedicated to the royals.

The Sex Pistols just re-released their anti-monarchy song “God Save the Queen” to coincide with the event. The song hit the top of the charts in the U.K. — 45 years after its initial release, when it was banned from radio airplay.

READ MORE: Sex Pistols Crash Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee In New ‘God Save The Queen Revisited’ Music Video

The song was also, however, surprisingly covered by “Weird Al” Yankovic in 2018 during a concert in California, right after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

“This is kind of inappropriate the day after a royal wedding,” the musician had joked before the performance, via HuffPost, which was part of his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, which featured mainly original music over his usual parodies.

The versatile singer went punk as he covered the famous song with controversial lyrics which compared the U.K. to “a fascist regime” and called the Queen “not a human being.”

READ MORE: ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Responds To ‘Stranger Things’ Shout-Out

Yankovic is currently on the Unfortunate Return of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, which once again features mainly original songs, though he is also performing a cover at the end of each show.