Chace Crawford discussed that viral poster for “The Boys” during a new interview with Daily Mail Australia.

The star, who plays Kevin Moskowitz/The Deep in the Amazon Prime Video series, sparked an online frenzy back in 2019 after the show released a poster clearly showing his character was very well-endowed.

Crawford admitted Amazon bosses freaked out after hearing of his prosthetic penis in the snap.

The “Gossip Girl” favourite shared, “[Showrunner Eric] Kripke was like, ‘We get no notes from Amazon, but the first one we got was that can’t f**king happen, we’ve got to take that out.’

“And we had to edit it out,” Crawford added.

Producers then had to use CGI to shrink his character’s penis in scenes that had already been filmed.

The promotional material in question showed Crawford in a skintight Aquaman-esque superhero suit.

“The Boys” then released different images in which the crotch area had been smoothed out to hide the bulge.

Crawford previously said he’d been “sworn to secrecy by Eric Kripke” to not dish the dirt on the revealing photo.