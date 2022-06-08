As the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival gears up, co-founder Robert De Niro is dishing on his musical tastes.

“All Too Well”, a short film written and directed by Taylor Swift and based on her song of the same name, will premiere at the festival later this month. Starring Swift, Sadie Sink, Dylan O’Brien, and Canadian producer Shawn Levy, the short follows a young man and woman who fall in love but slowly drift apart.

When asked by Variety if he is a fan of Swift’s music, he jokes, “I have all of her albums,” adding a laugh.

“I’m not not a fan. I probably hear her music and like it on the radio,” he explains. “My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat. When they have music, it’s okay.”

Someone who De Niro definitely is a fan of is Jennifer Lopez. Her upcoming Netflix documentary “Halftime” will play the festival on opening night. While the Academy Award-winning actor says he hasn’t seen the film yet but would “like to see it,” he has praise for the actress-singer.

“She’s been there a long time. I’ve known her since… years ago,” he says of JLo. “She’s hung in there. She’s terrifically professional.”

The Tribeca Film Festival runs June 8-19.