Melanie Ng offered a teachable moment after numerous fans speculated that she was pregnant.

The influx of messages came during a recent segment on “Breakfast Television” in which Ng was strutting and lip-syncing to Lady Gaga’s song “Telephone”. Viewers reached out to Ng, wondering if she was pregnant. Some, assuming she was, even congratulated her.

“Usually I ignore these comments because being in the public eye and being on camera, obviously these comments come here and there, you ignore them,” Ng said on-air Monday, according to blogTO.

“I said something along the lines of ‘Maybe it’s the dress, maybe it’s the angle, maybe hey, I ate a burrito,’ at the end of the day, you do not comment on a woman’s body.”

"You never know what someone's going through." @CityMelanie responds candidly to comments made about her on a TikTok video posted Friday: pic.twitter.com/XXg31Eu6xf — Breakfast Television (@breakfasttv) June 6, 2022

Despite her frustrations, Ng confirmed that she was only pregnant with a food baby.

“The process of going through that was frustrating, it was maddening, it was angering,” she said. “I will make for the record clear that I’m not pregnant, I’m pretty sure I did eat a burrito that day, so there’s that.”