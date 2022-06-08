Kenny Loggins was blindsided by pills he was prescribed.

Loggins had a difficult time coping with the end of his marriage to Julia Cooper around 2005. The country singer met with a doctor after suffering insomnia and weight loss. The doctor prescribed him benzodiazepines, which the doctor warned was highly addictive. That spiralled into other medications.

“I’d never been addicted to anything and had no idea how difficult detox would be,” Loggins writes in his memoir Still Alright, according to Page Six. “I figured I’d just use the drugs for a little while to get back on my feet, then taper off whenever I wanted to.

“I managed to kick the habit using Wellbutrin. That helped me ease off the Ativan, and within a few weeks I was able to live without it.”

Loggins had another bout with addiction after complications from a routine surgery. He was prescribed drugs including Xanax. While in the hospital, Loggins woke up to find himself standing on his bed and yelling.

“They’re trying to kill me!” he recalls of his hallucinations. “I spent a week in that hospital and when I emerged, I was addicted all over again… It was as if I’d never stopped taking it the first time.”

Unable to cure himself, it was his 11-year-old daughter who finally convinced him to see professional help with his recovery.

“‘Daddy, I can’t be with you when you’re like this,’” his daughter told him.

In a separate portion of the memoir, Loggins accuses Garth Brooks of admitting to copying Loggins and Guy Thomas’ “Conviction of the Heart” for Brooks’ “Standing Outside of a Fire”. Despite allegedly confessing, Brooks supposedly rejected giving Loggins and Thomas a percentage of the profits.

“Garth didn’t like that idea at all,” Loggins writes. “His tone grew steely and defensive.”

Loggins and Thomas sued for $5 million and the two parties reached a settlement deal.

“Garth actually showed up in the courtroom with an acoustic guitar, ready to play the song live for the judge,” Loggins writes. “Afterwards, he said publicly something like, ‘Sometimes. you just have to pay to get people off your back…’ I let that one go. I haven’t seen him since.”