Kelly Clarkson showcased her incredible vocal range during the latest “Kellyoke” cover on her daytime talk show.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the “American Idol” winner put her own spin on The Weeknd and Ariana Grande‘s “Save Your Tears”.

Wearing a dusty-pink blazer over a black dress, Clarkson belted out the No. 1 hit, nailing every one of Grande’s high notes.

The Weeknd originally released the song as a solo track in August 2020, before teaming up with Grande for the remix in April 2021.

Clarkson recently channeled Christina Aguilera for a cover of her 2002 hit “Beautiful“.

The singer also cut loose with a rendition of “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins.