It’s not easy for Camila Cabello to be an introvert in the public eye.

The musician stopped by the “Spout Podcast” to talk about what promoting her new album Familia has been like with her anxiety.

“I think for me, it’s a level of, oh, let’s go,” she replied. “I’m excited. And then there’s also for me, it’s like a stimulation thing. Like, I’m not super social and I do things on my off time that are very low key, so that I don’t get overwhelmed.”

According to Cabello, it’s a matter of going between “phases” in which she feels ready for social interaction.

“Because sometimes I’m in like my social butterfly phase. I could so easily be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m in New York. We could go to get dinner, right?'” she continued. “But I’m trying to be like, ‘Girl, you got to self-care and chill.’ I hang out with people for like a night and then I’m like, I need a week off to recharge.”

In fact, those periods of social activity made the “Bam Bam” singer question whether she was really introverted as she’d thought.

“Because I feel like for a time I was like, maybe I’m not introverted, maybe it was just anxiety. But I think, I think I am introverted,” she added.

Cabello shared that her coping strategies for relaxing include reading a book or watching TV.

Familia was released on April 8, and features collaborations with artists including Ed Sheeran, Willow and Maria Becerra.