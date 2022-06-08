Colton Haynes is opening up about his split from Jeff Leatham.

The actor appeared on “Andy Cohen Live” on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy channel to promote his new memoir Miss Memory Lane, where he reflected on his divorce.

“I wasn’t in the right mind, obviously, clearly, especially if you read my book, you’ll understand that,” he recalled. “But I’m so glad that I, that’s not something that I legally was able to talk about because I, I would’ve, it would’ve come from a place of just sadness.”

Haynes and Leatham finalized their divorce in August of 2019 after filing six months after they married in October 2017, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The pair attempted to reconcile in late 2018, but ultimately went through with the separation.

“And also, I, I now am at a point in my life where I’m able to just completely like, realize my love for, for Jeff and like, really just like, understand that, you know, when you go through something like that, it’s, you’re not the only person that’s hurting,” he continued. “And so now having communication again and, and just so, so thankful that now I’m able to, you know, be an adult about it and realize what, how things really were.”

Miss Memory Lane: A Memoir was released on May 31.