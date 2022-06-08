Hilary Swank is a two-time Oscar-winner and a notable pet rescuer.

Chelsea Blackwell was on the look out for her dog, a dachshund named Blue, who had disappeared on Monday. She came across a street in Albany, New York swarming with cars and cameras. Blackwell inquired about her dog. Fortunately, the crew had spotted Blue.

READ MORE: Hilary Swank Plays A Dangerous Game In ‘Fatale’ Trailer

“‘I noticed there were like eight police cars and people with cameras — I thought maybe somebody got shot,” Blackwell told Times Union. “I asked them if anyone saw a little brown dog, and they said, ‘Yes, well call her.’

Next thing you know, Swank rolled up with Blue on her lap.

“I was like, ‘No way,'” Blackwell said. “As soon as she got out of the car, I kissed Blue and said, ‘Thank you so much.'”

READ MORE: Hilary Swank Fires Back At Troll For Criticizing Her U.S. Election Comments

Swank and Blackwell took a photo together afterwards. Blackwell has publicized the story because she wants Swank to get the credit she deserves.

“She’s not the type of person who’s going to blow the horn telling people what she did,” Blackwell said of Swank, a vocal advocate for adopting rescue dogs.