Tom Hiddleston is reflecting on the hesitation he felt after Marvel first approached him about making a “Loki” TV series.

The actor looked back on that moment in time, while taking part in The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actor Emmy roundtable, highlighting six of the “most buzzed about” actors this season, including “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” star Samuel L. Jackson, “Dopesick” actor Michael Keaton, “Succession”’s Brian Cox, “Moon Knight” star Oscar Isaac and “Winning Time” actor Quincy Isaiah.

READ MORE: Tom Hiddleston Reacts To Viral Popularity Of His Norwegian Song From ‘Loki’: ‘I Didn’t See That Coming’

“Having played Loki for six movies, doing the show, it was a risk in a way,” recalled Hiddleston. “I was like, ‘I just don’t want to break it.'”

The Golden Globe winner continued, “But also, there was this extraordinary opportunity to break him open, take him away from all the things that people knew he was associated with, away from his brother, away from his father, away from his home, and put him through this kind of Kafkaesque nightmare where he’s confronted with all his cycles of terrible, destructive behaviour. And to show this very together, controlled character who’s always thinking 10 steps ahead as completely vulnerable and full of doubt, and then build him back up through the story, was an amazing gift.”

During the interview with THR, Hiddleston also revealed the approach he took while playing the God of Mischief.

READ MORE: Tom Hiddleston On The ‘Small Step’ Of Loki Coming Out As Bisexual

“You just ground it in what you know,” he shared. “So, when I first started playing Loki, I was like, ‘OK, he’s a son. I know what that is. He’s a brother. I know what that is. He’s got all this internal kind of pain but he’s masking it with something. I know what that is.'”

Hiddleston added, “You find your own way through it. You build the mask, as it were, and then you fill the mask with life.”