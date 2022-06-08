Jessica Alba is wishing her daughter a very happy birthday.

The mother of three dedicated a sweet post on Instagram to her daughter, Honor Marie Warren, for her 14th birthday.

She began her post, “My whole heart, my first baby – 14 years 🤯! Where did the time go!?”

“It feels like yesterday you were just a little baby -we spent hours staring into each other’s souls, breaking me open, brightening my entire world and showing me the deepest most profound love ♥️🌈✨,” she continued. “I am so proud of who you are – so kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, silly, independent, creative and artistic – you are all of the things and so much more my Angel.”

Alba shared a montage of her daughter growing up through the years including images of her Halloween costumes, meeting her other siblings, ballet lessons, and, of course, posing with her loving mother.

“I’m honored 😇 you chose me to be your mama – you have been one of my greatest gifts in this life!! #Honorcita #BirthdayGirl #thisis14,” she added.

The actress shares her daughters Honor Marie, 14, Haven Garner, 10, and Son Hayes, 4, with her husband Cash Warren.

Her kids recently celebrated her for Mother’s Day as they shared what they loved about their mother in a candid Instagram video.

“What I love about you, Mom, is you give us a safe space to be ourselves and then we give you lessons to be [a] better person,” said Honor.

“I love that you can always make the space that we are in a safe space and I give you patience,” added Haven.