Snoop Dogg is upping his employees’ wages to keep pace with inflation. Or at least, one very important employee’s wages.

The legendary rapper revealed on Tuesday that his “Professional Blunt Roller”, aka “P.B.R.”, has gotten a raise since 2019 due to the rise in global inflation. Snoop shared the update in response to a post from the Twitter account UberFacts which shares random trivia to its 13.6 million followers.

“Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year,” UberFacts tweeted, referencing an interview Snoop did in 2019 with Howard Stern in which he disclosed both the existence of his P.B.R. and their salary.

Quote-tweeting UberFacts, Snoop replied, “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

It’s not clear how much the person’s salary has increased.

Snoop also retweeted a post from Cameron Winklevoss, of the infamous Facebook Winklevi, who said, “I guess that whole ‘transitory’ theory of inflation has gone up in smoke!” The transitory theory of inflation states that the current increase in inflation is only temporary.

Snoop previously revealed that the position of P.B.R. also comes with another key benefit that might allure the right type of job candidate: free weed.