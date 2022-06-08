Released in 1990 and heavily sampling the Queen-David Bowie collab “Under Pressure”, the single “Ice Ice Baby” proved to be a massive hit for rapper Vanilla Ice (a.k.a. Rob Van Winkle).

While the rapper shares writing credit on the song with Mario “Chocolate” Johnson, the latter is now claiming that Vanilla Ice’s contributions in creating the song were non-existent.

“He lies so much… He’s a liar, bro,” says Johnson in an interview with “The Art of Dialogue” (his comments can be seen just after the 3:40 mark in the video above).

