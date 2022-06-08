Kat Von D is covering up some mistakes from her past, thanks to a whole lot of black ink.

On Wednesday, June 8, the former “LA Ink” star took to Instagram to share a photo of her bare legs, one of which was completely black save for a large tattoo of a woman’s face on her shin.

Asking her followers to read the entire caption before making a comment, she writes, “I’m so happy with how this blackout tattooing by @hoode215 is coming together! Today we knocked out my entire upper thigh all the way to my butt [which I would share with you guys the entire tattoo, but you know I always like to keep it PG 🥰],” she wrote.

“Before anyone starts criticizing, I encourage you to remember that it’s ok not to like or even understand things. Trust me, I’ve seen plenty of tattoos I personally would never get. And those differences make this world so much more interesting! So no need to comment any negativity,” she continued.

“Just know that I absolutely LOVE it, and it’s extremely refreshing for me to see all the garbage, drunken tattoos I had scribbled all over my leg that I got before I became sober, be covered by sleekness and simplicity,” she concluded, adding a 🖤 emoji and thanking the tattoo artist behind the work, writing, “Your blackout tattoos are my ultimate favorite!”