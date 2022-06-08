It’s no secret that Nick Cannon has really taken that Biblical advice to be fruitful and multiply to the next level.

Making light of his baby-making skills, the father of seven (who reportedly has another on the way, with model Bre Tiesi) is teaming up with Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin to introduce a new cocktail, boasting a tongue-in-cheek moniker.

“It’s almost Father’s Day, and the one and only Ryan Reynolds asked me to help us all celebrate with the mother of all cocktails: the Vasectomy,” says Cannon in a new video. “Lord knows I need one.”

As he mixes the drink, Cannon’s comments about having all those kids indicate he’s just a little bit overwhelmed, especially when he adds what’s supposed to be an ounce-and-a-half of gin and winds up pouring in half the bottle.

At this point, Reynolds pops in and takes the completed drink from Cannon, insisting he needs it because “I have three kids.”

“I have eight!” declares Cannon, resulting in Reynolds doing a perfect spit-take and spewing out a mouthful of the drink.