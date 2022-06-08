Melissa McCarthy is reminding fans of Andrew Garfield’s many claims that he wasn’t going to be appearing in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, only to later have to eat his words when he actually was in the movie, reprising his iteration of Peter Parker alongside fellow Spidey Tobey Maguire.

During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, McCarthy continued to insist she doesn’t appear in the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” — despite being photographed in costume as Hela (played by Cate Blanchett in “Thor: Ragnarok”) in paparazzi photos taken on the set.

Melissa McCarthy as Fake Hela in Thor: Love and Thunder (via Daily Mail: https://t.co/M0s3C9ObtJ) pic.twitter.com/hLDNv7sk24 — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 2, 2021

“It looks like you on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder and my question is, is that you? Is this photo real?” host Jimmy Fallon asked.

“You know what that was? That was me going to my cousin Dawn’s bridal book party,” McCarthy jokingly responded. “That’s [how] you dress to go to a bridal book party.”

“So you cannot confirm nor deny this is…” Fallon continued, but McCarthy was unbreakable.

“If that is even me,” she said, straight-faced. “And if it is, that was at Dawn’s house.”

Meanwhile, it’s no secret that McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone previously expressed their desire to appear in the Taika Waititi-directed sequel, and even recorded a hilarious audition tape they shared on Instagram.