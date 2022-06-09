The makers of the new show about the Kardashians got on Kourtney’s bad side.

In the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, the reality star expressed her displeasure at how her storyline has been presented in the show’s first season.

“We’ve been watching the edits and we’re just so annoyed,” Kourtney told friend Steph Shepherd. “Editors or whoever are like, ‘Let’s take Kourtney, she’s the chosen one to be the drama.’”

She explained that she begged the show’s executive producers to show more of her “fairy-tale love story” with Travis Barker, rather than focusing on drama with ex Scott Disick.

In a confessional she said, “While shooting our show, we are all executive producers so we get to see cuts of the show and give notes on episodes and make sure that our stories are being told.”

Kourtney added, “I am in one of the best places I’ve been in my life and it’s time for our show to catch up.”

In particular, Kourtney took issue with the producers’ choice to include Disick’s reaction when he felt snubbed from her post-engagement party.

“That night I wasn’t like, ‘God, everyone’s such f**king a** for bringing up this,’ because it wasn’t a part of the night. It was, like, two seconds of the night.

“I didn’t even remember it until I saw the cut of the episode,” Kourtney continued. “I wish they would take that out, put it in the next episode and give us our respect. Let us have our moment.”

The first season finale of “The Kardashians” is set to air next week.