Halsey was forced to postpone their Maryland concert Wednesday night at the last minute after a storm flooded the venue.

Fans were left in the rain for hours at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, with many sharing clips of the flooding on social media.

According to Page Six, gig-goers were told the concert would eventually resume, but it ended up getting cancelled at 10 p.m., three hours after its planned start time.

Halsey admitted they were “heartbroken and panicked” about the situation:

They added that they were “beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything.”

The musician assured fans the rescheduled date would be happening elsewhere.

They also told a fan:

The venue posted at the time:

They haven’t shared anything since.

Merriweather Post had previously posted: