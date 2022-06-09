Halsey was forced to postpone their Maryland concert Wednesday night at the last minute after a storm flooded the venue.

Fans were left in the rain for hours at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, with many sharing clips of the flooding on social media.

Unreal shit at Halsey in Maryland pic.twitter.com/VluYTQD8u1 — Frankie Mario (@frankiemario_) June 9, 2022

we had to hide in the bathrooms at merriweather for a damn tornado warning #LoveAndPowerTour #Halsey pic.twitter.com/PUvlg0nAZw — faith (@jlawluvbot) June 9, 2022

Update on the pit for Halsey… pic.twitter.com/UesHieWg36 — Lauren (@loashh_) June 9, 2022

There’s no way this halsey Maryland show is real like WHAT pic.twitter.com/vojuVzalum — amma 🌈 (@ammamariee) June 9, 2022

just a little light rain at the halsey maryland show! pic.twitter.com/4iC2c00I8J — menace to society (@destinywbu) June 9, 2022

According to Page Six, gig-goers were told the concert would eventually resume, but it ended up getting cancelled at 10 p.m., three hours after its planned start time.

Halsey admitted they were “heartbroken and panicked” about the situation:

Maryland I don’t even know what to say. If you missed my live, I’ll post something soon explaining what happened. But right now I’m heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything. — h (@halsey) June 9, 2022

They added that they were “beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything.”

The musician assured fans the rescheduled date would be happening elsewhere.

I really want to add that I am beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else. I hear you guys loud and clear I promise. — h (@halsey) June 9, 2022

They also told a fan:

I promise I wanted to more than anything. But I couldn’t because it would have been SO unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm. A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety. 🤍 https://t.co/dGhgDXd5YM — h (@halsey) June 9, 2022

The venue posted at the time:

The Halsey show will not be happening due to weather-related technical difficulties. Please keep an eye out for an email from Ticketmaster for more info, or refer to your point of purchase. — Merriweather Post (@MerriweatherPP) June 9, 2022

They haven’t shared anything since.

Merriweather Post had previously posted: