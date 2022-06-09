John Barrowman was on Twitter sharing updates from the aftermath of a tragic incident in Germany.

The “Dr. Who” actor was shopping in Berlin on Wednesday with his husband Scott Gill when they witnessed a man drive into a crowd, killing a high school teacher and injuring 14 students.

Referring to the incident as a “terrorist attack” and suggesting there were “dead bodies all over the place,” Barrowman called the scene “pretty horrific.”

We think we have witnessed a terrorist attack here in Berlin we’re not sure there’s a lot of people dead bodies all over the place we’ve seen a car that came down the road and ended up in a storefront covering three city blocks it’s pretty horrific. #berlin pic.twitter.com/Xp1bkZBGt0 — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) June 8, 2022

In a picture shared in the tweet, Barrowman showed the vehicle crashed into a storefront, along with first responders at the scene.

Later, the actor, who appeared shaken by the event, shared a series of video updates.

He explained that a friend recommended he sit by a tree “just in case anything else happens because it’s something that’s between us and any other vehicles that might come. It’s really pretty bad, guys.

“The police presence is unbelievable. I heard the bang and the crash…. We were in a store and we came out and we just saw the carnage.”

He also turned the video around to show helicopters arriving to airlift victims.

“This is bad, this is serious, I mean really bad. There are multiple fatalities, hundreds of emergency services that are in the area, blocking city block after city block off…. We’re being pushed back and out.”

Though the actor said there had been multiple fatalities following the incident, which occurred at around 10:30 a.m., according to GB News, so far only one person has died, with six more facing life-threatening injuries.

The outlet also reported that the person behind the wheel of the car, who is 29 years old, was arrested. It is not clear their motive for the incident or whether it was an accident cause by a medical condition.