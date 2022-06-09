Jonathan Van Ness doesn’t have time for “uneducated” people wanting him to explain the significance of pronouns.

The “Queer Eye” star spoke to Australian Vogue podcast “Under the Gloss” about his preferred pronouns being he/she/they, as well as insisting the information is out there for anyone wanting to learn more about pronouns.

He told Phoebe Burgess, “I think there’s something to be said, like, what place are you coming from?

“If someone’s coming from a s***ty place or a properly uneducated place, you could have done a bit [of work] on that. Like, I don’t need to explain to you the significance of a f**king pronoun. That information is out there for you.

“And I’m going to say, don’t anyone ever ask me about that again. Because at this point, if you’re asking a queer, out, non-binary or gender nonconforming or trans person about the significance of pronouns, I think you’re an a**hole.

“And I think it’s fine for me to say that, at this point.”

READ MORE: Jonathan Van Ness Says Sean Penn’s Comments On Masculinity Are ‘Devoid Of Intelligence’

Elsewhere in the chat, Van Ness shared how he’s experienced a lot of misogyny over the years.

The star explained, “As a non-binary trans person who is very femme, I feel that I’ve faced a lot of the misogyny.

“I’m obviously not a woman so I don’t know what it is to be a woman and that’s not what I’m saying, but misogyny doesn’t only affect women.”

READ MORE: Jonathan Van Ness Has Burning Questions In ‘Getting Curious’ Trailer

“And I think that’s what is so hard for trans people and gender nonconforming people. It’s like, misogyny is an energy, it’s like a thing, and so is the patriarchy. It’s like this insidious thing and it affects everyone, obviously in different ways.”