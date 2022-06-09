Damian Lewis remembered his late wife Helen McCrory during an interview on “Good Morning Britain” Thursday.

McCrory passed away in April 2021 at age 52 after a battle with breast cancer, and Lewis recently held a special memorial service for her.

The actor, who is taking part in Sunday’s Soccer Aid in London, U.K., spoke to hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard about the impact the late actress had on people’s lives.

READ MORE: ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Opens Up About How Helen McCrory’s Death Affected Season 6

Shephard shared, “The first time I met you and your lovely wife Helen away from work was at Soccer Aid many years ago in Manchester and you were there with the family and the kids.

“She was always such a vociferous supporter of you and everything you did.

“Kate and I were very honoured to be at her memorial service just a few weeks ago. I’d imagine you’ve been very moved by the outpouring of love and support that has been shown towards her since she sadly passed away.”

'She's with us again this year.' Actor @lewis_damian shares a moving tribute to his late wife Helen McCrory as he talks about how Helen was his biggest supporter of his involvement in @socceraid pic.twitter.com/EKKf0D1oQW — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 9, 2022

READ MORE: Cillian Murphy Says It Felt ‘Very Strange’ Filming ‘Peaky Blinders’ Without The Late Helen McCrory

Lewis responded, “Well, she was a fabulous human being and people from all walks of life have been in touch to say what an impact she had on their lives.

“That day we had a few weeks ago was a very special day, I’m very glad you could have been part of it and she was celebrated by her tribe, her profession, the acting profession — actors, directors, producers, writers all showed up and she’s much, much missed.

“When she came to Soccer Aid the very first time, I’d gone into my hotel room in Manchester at the Lowry and it was covered in Union Jack bunting and England flags everywhere, which she’d gone out and bought and decorated the room with. So, she’s with us. She’s with us again this year.”

Lewis and McCrory married in 2007 and share daughter Manon, 15, and son Gulliver, 14.