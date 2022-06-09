Britney Spears is set to walk down the aisle on Thursday in an intimate wedding ceremony to fiancé Sam Asghari.

The singer, 40, and the actor-fitness trainer, 28, will say their “I dos” in Los Angeles in front of 60 to 100 of their closest friends and family, according to multiple sources.

Spears’ brother Bryan is expected to attend; however, her mom, dad, and sister Jamie Lynn are not on the exclusive guest list, TMZ reports.

Final details for the wedding are still being worked out, like who will give the singer away at the altar. An insider said Spears will wear a Versace wedding gown.

The “Gimme More” singer’s wedding will take place in a tent, as crew workers are seen setting up the massive structure draped in fabric in the aerial-shot photo below.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding tent — Photo: Backgrid

The couple’s nuptials arrive nearly nine months after they announced their engagement, when Asghari popped the question with a four-carat round-cut diamond ring back in September.

The pair met in 2016 on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video. They didn’t reconnect until “five months” after the video shoot, but have been romantically linked ever since.

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” Spears recalled during a 2017 interview about the time she “found his number” in her bag. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

In May, the music superstar teased her wedding planning by sharing a snapshot of her veil. Later that month, Asghari revealed that “the big day has been set,” without giving away any specifics.

On Wednesday, Spears posted a video of herself with Asghari riding around in a Rolls-Royce while sipping champagne. She also showed off her bedazzled wedding nails.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari — Photo: Instagram/BritneySpears

Britney Spears — Photo: Instagram/BritneySpears

This will be Spears’ third time tying the knot and Asghari’s first. The singer was previously married to Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline.