Actor Ezra Miller is facing a legal complaint accusing him of grooming a minor from the age of 12.

The star of “The Flash” was accused by the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, who has denied the claims, which were filed in court on Tuesday, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, made the filing in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court, alleging that Miller has been “physically and emotionally abusing,” as well as “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating, and endangering the safety and welfare” their daughter.

Tokata is said to use she/they pronouns, though in the filing her parents allege Miller “has decided that Tokata is to be called they.”

Claiming that Miller and Tokata met in 2016 during the Standing Rock Reservation protests in North Dakota, the parents said, the actor “took an immediate and apparently innocent liking to Tokata Iron Eyes and began to formulate relations with Tokata; Ezra flew Tokata Iron Eyes and other Standing Rock tribal members to London, United Kingdom, (to tour the ‘Harry Potter – Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them’ studio in which Ezra Miller played a significant character) in December 2017 where Miller attempted to sleep in the same bed as Tokata Iron Eyes who was 14 years old at that time,” adding that Miller was ultimately “prevented from sleeping in the same bed with Tokata at that time by a chaperone.”

They also allege a “pattern of corrupting a minor,” including giving Tokata alcohol, marijuana, and LSD.

In a post on Instagram, Tokata disputed their parents’ allegations, describing dropping out of school after the death of a friend, writing, “My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss.”

“I am in no way, or under any circumstance have ever been during my short lived adulthood, in need of a conservatorship,” Tokata added. “My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being.”

The court filing is the latest in a string of legal troubles for Miller, who was arrested earlier this year in Hawai’i for disorderly conduct.