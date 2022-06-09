The next film from the director of “Get Out” is out of this world.

On Wednesday, the final trailer dropped for Jordan Peele’s upcoming sci-fi horror spectacle “Nope”, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer.

The pair play a brother and sister who run Hollywood’s only Black-owned horse ranch. Everything is thrown for a loop when UFOs appear in the sky, prompting them to set up cameras and enlist help in trying to film evidence of the aliens.

Things get even more complicated, as seen in the trailer, when the UFOs begin beaming up anybody staring directly at them.

The film also stars Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston, and Michael Wincott.

Peele shot the movie on 65 mm and IMAX format film.

“The film is a ride. The title speaks to the idea of the audience reacting to what they’re thinking and feeling in the theatre,” Peele told Screen Rant of the film’s enigmatic title. “When you tell people it’s a scary movie a lot of time they say ‘NOPE.’ So I want to acknowledge those people with the title and bring them in. This is about the person who thinks they don’t love the horror movie. To show them that maybe they do.”

“Nope” is out in theatres July 22.