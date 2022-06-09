During the Los Angeles Angels’ Wednesday night game, the entire team entered the baseball diamond accompanied by Nickelback songs.

The MLB team’s choice of walk-up music certainly did not bring them good luck as they extended their losing streak to 14 games with a 1-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The Angels have now made franchise history for the longest losing streak. It certainly did not help that the team played without top players Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon.

Following the game, interim manager Phil Nevin, who continues filling in for Joe Maddon after he was fired earlier this week, stated that he’s a fan of the highly disliked Canadian rock band.

“I like Nickelback. The entire game, I got the songs in my head, I can’t stop singing, and the next guy comes up… I don’t know who it was [who decided to use the Nickelback songs], but it was neat, for a while,” MLB.com quoted Nevin.

Viewers took to social media to poke fun at the song choices.

 