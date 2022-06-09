Click to share this via email

During the Los Angeles Angels’ Wednesday night game, the entire team entered the baseball diamond accompanied by Nickelback songs.

The MLB team’s choice of walk-up music certainly did not bring them good luck as they extended their losing streak to 14 games with a 1-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

FINAL: Angels 0, Red Sox 1 pic.twitter.com/GAFIAknPRM — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 9, 2022

Here it is, folks: Shohei Ohtani walking up to Nickelback’s “Photograph.” pic.twitter.com/DV1RHeOVUN — Sarah Wexler (@SarahWexler32) June 9, 2022

OK, I have the song list … Ohtani: "Photograph"

Adell: "Rockstar"

Walsh: "How You Remind Me"

Duffy: "Someday"

Lagares: "If Today Was Your Last Day"

Marsh: "When We Stand Together"

Mayfield: "What Are You Waiting For?"

Suzuki: "This Afternoon"

Wade: "Animals" — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) June 9, 2022

The Angels have now made franchise history for the longest losing streak. It certainly did not help that the team played without top players Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon.

Following the game, interim manager Phil Nevin, who continues filling in for Joe Maddon after he was fired earlier this week, stated that he’s a fan of the highly disliked Canadian rock band.

“I like Nickelback. The entire game, I got the songs in my head, I can’t stop singing, and the next guy comes up… I don’t know who it was [who decided to use the Nickelback songs], but it was neat, for a while,” MLB.com quoted Nevin.

Viewers took to social media to poke fun at the song choices.

Did Nickelback even have 9 songs worthy of being walk up songs? — Saint Lou (@SaintLou17) June 9, 2022

Ummm why Nickelback whose music is despised by Millions of Americans???? — Jay (@Yankee9095) June 9, 2022

The Angels turned to Nickelback walk-up songs to end their losing skid. The baseball gods struck back after their ears started bleeding. The streak is now at 14 losses in a row after a 1-0 loss to the Red Sox, with Mike Trout still sidelined and day-to-day with a groin injury. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 9, 2022