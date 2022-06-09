Jennifer Lopez gushed about her relationship with Ben Affleck during an interview with “Good Morning America”.

The previously engaged pair dated from 2002 to 2004. They reunited following her split from Alex Rodriguez last year.

Lopez was asked about Affleck as she chatted alongside Andrea Jung, who is the president of Grameen America.

The singer shared, “This is the best time of my life. I love my career but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be.

“I love the idea of the future and what we can create. But I really just want to savour the moment and stay real present in it as much as I can.”

"I'm hoping to kind of change the fabric of America, especially for Latina women."@jlo talks to @JohnQABC about her new mission to give $14 billion to Latina small business owners over the next eight years. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/JSnyqDCEJT — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 9, 2022

Lopez was on the show to talk about teaming up with Grameen America to advance financial empowerment for Latina business women historically excluded from the financial mainstream.

A press release confirmed, “The new partnership seeks to advance both Lopez’s latest philanthropic project, Limitless Labs, which aims to support Latina-owned small businesses, as well as Grameen America’s goal to empower 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 U.S. cities with $14 billion in life-changing business capital and 6 million hours of financial education and training by 2030.”

Lopez said on “GMA”: “I am hoping to change the fabric of America, especially for Latina women.”

The musician insisted Latinas are “just tough”: “They are entrepreneurial and inventive and creative.”

As she’s asked why this is so important to her, Lopez choked back tears and said: “It’s important to me, when you get a little bit older you understand the meaning behind things and you’ve seen enough and you had your own struggle and you’ve seen enough of injustices.

“I just feel like this country needs more love and positivity and people who want to do good things and are not fighting against each other and who are just giving each other a hand-up. That’s important to me.”

“Being Latino in this country has always been a matter of pride for me,” Lopez said in a press release. “I am humbled and beyond grateful to partner with Grameen America. We’re building pathways to employment and leadership opportunities. There’s so much strength in this community and we’re harnessing that. This partnership will create equality, inclusivity and opportunity for Latina women in business.”