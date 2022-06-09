Jack Nicholson had some surprising career advice for Michael Keaton.

In a new Hollywood Reporter TV actors roundtable, Keaton shared his experience working with the legendary actor on 1989’s “Batman”.

Speaking with fellow actors Samuel L. Jackson, Brian Cox, Oscar Isaac, Tom Hiddleston, and Quincy Isaiah, the “Dopesick” star recalled driving around with Nicholson in London during production, talking about the perceived gamble of the superhero movie at the time.

“So, we’re in the car and he’s talking about the movie. And we all knew it was a huge risk, and if it goes down, [I’d be] going down in flames and that’s going to be a big, hard recovery. But I also knew if it worked, it could change my landscape,” Keaton said. “So Jack says, ‘Keats, if this thing’s a hit, you can go out and do four or five flops and not even worry about it.'”

He added, “And maybe it wasn’t four or five, but it used to be you got away with three and it didn’t matter. Not now, man. You’ve got one miss, which is f**ked up.”

Later in the conversation, Keaton remarked on why Nicholson’s “I’m just going to cruise on this one” approach to the film wasn’t something he could do.

“First of all, it’s impossible,” the actor said. “You get there and the work’s the same, man. Even if you’re going to do a 15-second ad for Vaseline, you say, ‘OK, man, I’m all in.’ Because for that minute, I don’t know how to not be all in, not because I’m so f**king groovy, because I probably have a fear of lying down, of going, ‘Well, don’t be a dick. Do the work.’ You know what I mean? Every time I think I’m going to cruise on this one, I can’t. You can fight it all you want, but it’s in you somewhere.”