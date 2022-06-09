Harry Styles goes retro for “My Policeman”.

Prime Video released first look stills of the musician in costume in the period movie.

Styles stars as Tom Burgess, a gay police officer who hides his sexuality due to the anti-homosexuality laws in the U.K. in 1957. What ensues is a complex love triangle as he pursues a romance with schoolteacher Marion, played by Emma Corrin, while falling in love with museum curator Patrick Hazelwood, played by David Dawson.

The stills show Styles in costume along with Corrin and Dawson’s characters viewing paintings in an art gallery. The musician cuts a striking figure in ‘50s clothing, with his hair gelled back and a sweater vest. Corrin looks cozy in a burgundy sweater and Dawson looks handsome in a tweed suit.

DAVID DAWSON, EMMA CORRIN, and HARRY STYLES star in “MY POLICEMAN” – Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh

In a second still, the “All Too Well” singer and Corrin gaze lovingly at each other while in a pool.

HARRY STYLES and EMMA CORRIN star in “MY POLICEMAN” – Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video

The cast also includes Gina McKee, Linus Roache, and Rupert Everett. The film is directed by Michael Grandage and is based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts.

“My Policeman” comes out globally on Prime Video on Nov. 4.