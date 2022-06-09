Queen Latifah took on the “Hot Ones” wings of death in the latest episode of the hit YouTube show.

The rapper explained how she liked spice at the start of the clip. However, even Latifah wasn’t a fan of the infamous Da Bomb Beyond Insanity.

She screamed, “Jesus! Take the wheel,” adding: “This makes you speak differently,” before singing a bit of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive”.

Latifah, who is starring in the new Netflix movie “Hustle” with Adam Sandler, added, “This would be good for festivals. The kids don’t need to do anything drug-related. It’ll open you up in ways… you know what I mean?”

All this time, host Sean Evans was trying to quiz the musician about why Jimmy Buff’s Italian Hot Dogs are so special.

Elsewhere in the interview, Latifah shared some Tupac memories, as well as reminiscing about the 1996 flick “Set It Off”, in which she starred alongside the likes of Jada Pinkett Smith and Vivica A. Fox.

She mentioned that a lot of the scenes could only really be done once because things like entire streets were shut down, so you had to get it right the first time.

Latifah admitted, “Life’s never been the same since that movie, honestly.”