Jim Carrey debuted his first NFT artwork on Thursday, a digital painting titled “Sunshower” that features his contemplative voiceover. His foray into the world of blockchain joins a growing list of Hollywood celebrities to become enamored by the vanguard digital data system.

“Originally a painting, ‘Sunshower’ is an animated NFT that transforms the artwork into a self portrait with a cascade of colour accompanied by a thoughtful and uplifting perspective written and voiced by the artist,” Carrey’s press release reads.

I’ve been both blessed and cursed in this life with a vivid imagination and a burning desire to share my peculiarities and inspirations with you. This little mood enhancer is called Sunshower.

I hope this NFT does for you what it did for me… weeeeeeeee! https://t.co/vdiwD9v0rd — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 9, 2022

The piece was originally created with acrylic paint tubes on canvas that Carrey then scraped away, leaving an imprint of the colours. “In that way, creating ‘Sunshower’ was a thrilling collaboration with chance, a long climb to a daring cliff dive,” Carrey said. “The narration is a celebration of our communal light and those quietly exquisite moments that happen for us all.”

The NFT will be minted — blockchain speak for created — by SuperRare, an NFT marketplace specifically for digital artwork. The platform has coordinated over $300 million in “CryptoArt” sales since 2018. Carrey’s auction will begin at 12 p.m. on June 9 and start at $1. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Feeding America.

According to his statement, Carrey often spends his days drawing and painting, and “Sunshower” is the culmination of many years spent trying to digitize his work for Twitter followers and fans. He produced the animation in association with filmmaker David Bushell.

“I had merely begun to experiment with bringing my art to life through simple animations when the NFT world opened up,” Carrey’s statement said. “To me there could never be enough new places to create.”

“Sunshower” takes its place alongside other high-profile NFTs created by big Hollywood names including Snoop Dog, Paris Hilton, Grimes, Lindsay Lohan, Shawn Mendes and Emily Ratajkowski.

