There was a time when Michael Che was convinced that he was leaving Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

Che recently celebrated the season 2 premiere of his sketch comedy series “That Damn Michael Che”. Che had originally planned on leaving “SNL” to pursue new projects. Ultimately, an opportunity presented itself allowing Che to explore one without giving up the other.

“I 100 per cent was leaving,” Che told SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday. “The whole time, [series creator] Lorne [Michaels] was like, ‘Yeah, okay.’ I 100 per cent told them I was leaving at the beginning of the season — like, ‘I’m done. I can’t do it. I’m finished, I’m finished, I’m finished’— and no one believed it.’

“It came down to why I wanted to leave, which was to have time to do other things. So, I talked to Lorne, and we figured out something where I will have more time, [which] made it kind of worth staying.”

Che compared the allure of performing on “SNL” to NASCAR racing or combat sports. The potential exists for anything to happen in a live setting.

“So, like, to me, you don’t really think about the money, you think more so about that weapon of being on live television — appointment television — kind of the last place where something exciting can happen,” Che said. “Even if it doesn’t, the possibility is there.

“I think that’s still intoxicating. I think that’s why people always come back.”

Che conceived the sketch that staged guest host Kim Kardashian kissing cast member Pete Davidson. The sketch served as a precursor to their real-life romance. Stern asked Che if Davidson ever thanked him for getting the ball rolling on their relationship.

“Absolutely not,” Che said with a laugh. “He hasn’t mentioned it. In fact, this is the first I’ve heard they’re dating. Is it serious?”

“Saturday Night Live” airs at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.