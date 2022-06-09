The cast and crew of “Jurassic Park Dominion” really were like family.

On SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” this week, Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, BD Wong and director Colin Trevorrow sit down to talk about making the final film in the iconic franchise.

Among the many revelations during the conversation is the fact that Bryce Dallas Howard practiced her barber skills on the crew and the cast’s family.

“She’s a great barber. She was cutting everybody’s hair on off-days,” Goldblum remarks.

“Not great,” Howard demurs. “I attempt, I’m more confident than I am talented and that’s dangerous.”

Wong jumps in to say, “You’re awfully humble about it now.”

“It’s weird. Not for nothing but she was like, ‘I’m amazing,'” Wise comments.

Recalling how the haircuts went down during the pandemic, Howard says, “I was like, ‘Sit down everyone.’ Because honestly what’s so amazing is that in order for us to go back to filming, we all needed to agree to live together in a hotel. And when I say we, this is not just the actors, these are our families. These are folks who are working with us as assistants and stand-ins and doubles because we were the ones that were all together and needed to be a bubble together. And so the folks who weren’t actors and going to set and getting their hair trimmed for five months literally didn’t have a haircut. So those were the folks whose hair I cut.”

Looking to Wise, the actress adds, “Those were my victims. Your mother-in-law I believe I cut her, her bangs.”

Also during the conversation, Colin Treverrow reveals that the iconic dilophosaurus, which spits venom on people before killing them, is “ the last one I’d want to be killed by.”

The director says, “I don’t want it to spit on me. I don’t like it at all. I’ll just be eaten in one bite. Thank you.”

“It always knows who deserves it,” Wong jokes.

Laughing, Trevorrow says, “It’s a dinosaur of justice.”

Finally, the cast talks about the reference in “Dominion” to Goldblum’s iconic shirtless scene in the original “Jurassic Park”.

“It was amazing,” Howard says of the scene.

“I was trying to remember,” Goldblum says. “I tried to answer the question I say, ‘I can’t remember it certainly wasn’t the script.’ I didn’t say to Steven [Spielberg], ‘Hey, come on. Let’s do one where I show a little more.'”

“It had to be about the heat, right? It had to, to be like ‘It’s burning up in here,'” Wise wonders.

“Or he said, ‘Come on Jeff. Let’s, we gotta show some skin.’ … I said, ‘We should talk to the people in the room.’ [Laura Dern] was there. And she said, ‘Oh no, no.’ I think, whether you see it, and I don’t think maybe you see it much, but I think I was injured also right around here, my chest.”

He continues, “And there was bandage, the bandages and there was blood. And I think we were attending to that.”

“It’s an issue that no one remembers the wound,” Trevorrow points out.

“One of the highest compliments,” Cagle jokes.

“You would think you’d be able to see it,” Wong says.

“I don’t think it was there,” Wise counters. “I think they just decided they didn’t wanna spend that extra however much.

“I forgot about it entirely. It was just Laura that reminded me yesterday that that’s maybe what happened,” Goldblum admits.