Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe are very proud parents.

In a post on Instagram, Ryan shared photos from the ex couple’s son Deacon’s high school graduation ceremony, which they held poolside in a backyard.

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Calls Out Diane Keaton For Confusing Her Son Deacon With Leonardo DiCaprio

“homeschool graduation,” he wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of him with Reese and Deacon showing off his diploma.

Wearing a black cap and gown, Ryan added, “(i played principal).”

The post also featured a video of Deacon receiving his diploma during the ceremony, as well as a picture of Ryan showing off his outfit.

“Best dad ever,” Deacon commented on the post.

Others also commented, including actor Justin Long, who wrote, “All three of you could be recent high school graduates! 🔥😍 #VampireFamilyVibes #Fampire.”

Fans, meanwhile, were excited about the reunion between Reese and Ryan, including one who commented, “Best co-parents!”

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon And Ryan Phillippe Celebrate Their Son Deacon’s 18th Birthday Together

The pair have reunited on Instagram before, including last fall when they celebrated Deacon’s 18th birthday.

Reese and Ryan also share 22-year-old daughter Ava.