Tom Brady is sporting a bright new ‘do.

Brady made the move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 following 19 years under the New England Patriots banner. The change in scenery comes with new benefits and a new look. Brady, 44, recently took part in the eighth annual Cut and Color for a Cure benefiting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Brady, 44, contributed to the case by having his hair dyed red and orange, the colours of the Buccaneers. His new hairstyle absolutely delighted the children responsible for dying it and the Internet is enjoying it too.

Tom Brady may have to say goodbye to the modeling career for a bit. He’s currently letting childhood cancer survivors color his hair for the Bucs’ annual Cut and Color for a Cure. pic.twitter.com/w33xbGXrAx — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) June 8, 2022

“Handsomest 44 year old,” one commenter wrote on the Buccaneer’s Instagram video. “Legend!” wrote another.

#Bucs #TomBrady got his hair colored and colored some teammates hair at Cut and Color for a Cure.

Benefiting National Pediatric Cancer Foundation pic.twitter.com/tdberIUQVR — rock riley (@realrockriley) June 8, 2022

Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League (NFL) in February. On March 13, just 40 days later, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced he was returning to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season.