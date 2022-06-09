Britney Spears will be tying the knot without her sons.

In a statement to TMZ, the pop star’s ex-husband Kevin Federline confirmed in a statement that their sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, will not be present at her wedding to Sam Asghari.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Federline’s attorney said.

Spears and Ashgari announced their engagement in September 2021 five years after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video and began dating. The couple are currently trying for a baby after suffering a tragic miscarriage in May.

The pair are set to tie the knot on Thursday in an “intimate” ceremony according to reports, with 60-100 people in attendance. Her mom, dad, and sister Jamie Lynn are not on the guest list, though her brother Bryan is expected to attend.