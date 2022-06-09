Tori Spelling is celebrating a big occasion for her daughter, Stella McDermott.

Stella recently graduated middle school and proud mama Spelling shared the occasion with her Instagram followers. Spelling (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) painted a tough road for Stella en route to this achievement.

“My girl graduated from middle school today,” Spelling wrote. “Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counsellors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate.

“She proved them all wrong! So beyond proud but I still look up at that stage and see my tiny little buggy running around. You have such drive and such a kind spirit! You can do absolutely anything you want to do! Love you, Stella, with all my heart and soul BFF.”

Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott share five children: Stella, 14, Liam, 15, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5.