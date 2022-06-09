Valerie Bertinelli is speaking candidly about her love life as she goes through a painful second divorce.

In an emotional interview on the “Today” show on Thursday, Bertinelli, 62, shared that she plans to spend the rest of her life without a romantic partner. “I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone,” the actress told Hoda Kotb. “I’ll be happy that way. With my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.”

When asked by Kotb if she could imagine herself looking for love down the road, Bertinelli replied, “Oh God, no.” “Because of the challenges that I’m going through right now, because divorce sucks,” she explained. “I can’t imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I’m sure I’m going to have to get past.”

“You never go into marriage thinking you’re going to get a divorce… and here I am, twice divorced,” she continued. “It sucks. It sucks because, you know, it’s hard to not have a person in your life who you thought you wanted to spend the rest of your life with.”

Bertinelli is in the process of divorcing her second husband, Tom Vitale. The pair married in 2011 but have been separated since 2019. Bertinelli filed for divorce from the financial planner, 57, in May. Vitale has asked for spousal support and wants to block Bertinelli from making a similar request of him.

Bertinelli was previously married to Van Halen frontman Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. The ex-flames were on good terms and even close when Van Halen passed away in 2020 at the age of 65. Van Halen and Bertinelli had a son, Wolfgang, 31, during their decades-long marriage.

Reflecting on Van Halen’s passing, Bertinelli said his death taught her about the importance of love. “If there’s nothing else in this world, go back to that key point that you know you have inside you, that you know that you feel for the people that are closest to you,” she told Kotb. “That love — love always wins no matter what, even when they’re gone there’s still that love there to be grateful for that you had.”

“No matter what you go through, you can always find your way back to love and forgiveness and we were able to do that, gratefully,” she added, acknowledging the “bumpy moments” they had over the years. “I wish he hadn’t died after that. It would have been nice to spend some more time with him! But yeah, I was grateful that we had that.”