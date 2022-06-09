“American Rust” will get a second season after all.

Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) has swooped in and saved the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The gritty series starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney debuted on Showtime in November 2021 but was cancelled by the network in January of this year.

Based on a 2009 novel of the same name by Philipp Meyer, “American Rust” is billed as a compelling family drama and a timeless story told through the eyes of complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Daniels) in a small Pennsylvania Rust Belt town full of good people making bad choices. Season one followed Daniels as the son of the woman he loves (Tierney) is accused of murder.

The show was initially slated to air on USA Network after being given a straight-to-series order in 2017. But it was scuttled after failing to attach a star. Showtime then stepped in as did Daniels, who not only took on the lead role but also became an executive producer on the show.

“American Rust is exactly the type of gritty and engaging storytelling Amazon Freevee audiences love, and we could not be more excited to bring this prestige series to our customers, free of charge,” Freevee co-heads of content and programming Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi said in a statement on Thursday. “We can’t wait to dive in with Boat Rocker and Dan Futterman to continue the story that intrigued audiences during the first season, and to see the evolution of characters so expertly portrayed by Jeff and Maura in this next chapter.”

“I’m grateful to Amazon Freevee for giving us the chance to make season two of ‘American Rust,'” Daniels added. “Set inside a struggling American small town, our authentic, realistically told story is built for streaming. The movies they don’t make anymore are being made as series at places like Amazon Freevee. It’s where I want to be.”

Steve Lescroart, the head of scripted content at Boat Rocker Studios, the production company behind “American Rust”, added, “We’re delighted to work with the wonderful team at Amazon Freevee to bring American Rust back for a second season. The source material for this series is incredibly rich, and when you add in the world-class talents of Dan Futterman, Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney, [executive producer] Adam Rapp, and the entire cast and crew, season two is sure to enthrall viewers who enjoy premium content. We’re really pleased to have the opportunity to continue telling this story.”