Melissa McCarthy felt immense pressure wearing the late Chris Farley’s jacket on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

McCarthy parodied his Matt Foley character on the “SNL” 40th anniversary special in 2015. She wore the same jacket that Farley previously wore.

Melissa McCarthy pays tribute to Chris Farley. Amazing. #SNL40 pic.twitter.com/P0ClNL8kiU — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 16, 2015

“It was really his jacket and they just kind of like clipped it back,” McCarthy told SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen. “And they’re like, ‘We’re gonna take it in, but we don’t wanna damage it. And we’re gonna do all this.'”

McCarthy was extremely nervous about portraying her comedy hero.

“It was the one time right before I came through the door, I was so nervous,” said McCarthy. “That the sweet stage manager came up and he goes, ‘Honey, are you okay?’ My legs were bouncing to the point where I couldn’t, I was holding onto the door. And I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can get the handle open.’ Because I couldn’t, I was not in control of my body. And I’ve never done that before. I was just rattled.”

“I literally was like, ‘I’m either gonna black out or I’m gonna come through like a train.’ So thank, thank God, I think I picked the train.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.