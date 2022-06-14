Ozzy Osbourne has returned from the operating room.

The news came from none other than Osbourne’s wife Sharon, who spoke about Ozzy’s health on the U.K. show, “The Talk” on TalkTV (not to be confused with the U.S. chat show, “The Talk”, from which Sharon was fired).

“[Ozzy] has a very major operation on Monday [June 13], and I have to be there,” Sharon said in June, explaining that she would be leaving the U.K. and flying to Los Angeles to be with her husband. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life,” she added.

Sharon didn’t provide many other details but, as Consequence of Sound noted, in 2021 Ozzy revealed he would need to have a neck operation after a surgeon “f***ed up” a previous operation he had to address an injury he sustained from falling at his home in 2019. The fall reportedly dislodged metal rods that were surgically implanted after he suffered an ATV accident in 2003.

Speaking of the necessity for the second neck surgery, Ozzy recently told Classic Rock, “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

Ozzy has had other health struggles as of late. In 2020, he revealed that he is battling Parkinson’s disease. And just months ago, Sharon shared that Ozzy had contracted COVID-19.

Fast-forward to July 14 and Ozzy is on the mend. Sharon took to Twitter and gave an update on the former Black Sabbath frontman’s recovery.

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery!” Sharon wrote. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”